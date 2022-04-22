Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.67.

Qorvo stock opened at $113.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

