Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $158.14

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $158.14 and last traded at $158.27, with a volume of 1655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.88 and its 200-day moving average is $214.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

