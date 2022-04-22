Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Qualtrics International also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-$0.02 EPS.

XM opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.98. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.24.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

