Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,875,000 after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,285,000 after purchasing an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $17,754,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the third quarter worth about $8,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 48.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,287,000 after purchasing an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

QLYS traded down $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,145. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $150.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,146,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,693 shares of company stock worth $5,373,624 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

