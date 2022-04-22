Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Achieves $23.28 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000772 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.28 million and $46,273.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,606.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.67 or 0.07492885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00270278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.17 or 0.00808370 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00674841 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00089483 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.82 or 0.00403528 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,182,513 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

