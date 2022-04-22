QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuickLogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.28. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 41,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $179,501.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QUIK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the period. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About QuickLogic (Get Rating)
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.
