Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,911,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,319. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $79.88. The company has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.