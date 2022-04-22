Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,251,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,004,000 after buying an additional 56,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,204,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $9.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.22. 6,353,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,862,858. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

