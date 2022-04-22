Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of PG traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.25. 9,392,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,204,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.32. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,622 shares of company stock worth $69,547,040 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Procter & Gamble Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.