Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 50,320,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,535,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $302.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

