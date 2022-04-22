Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,197. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

