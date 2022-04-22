Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,438,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,570,234. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $316.00 and a one year high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

