Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after buying an additional 49,786 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after buying an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded down $15.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. 4,969,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,384. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.61.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

