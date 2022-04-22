Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $6.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.48. 1,567,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $150.44 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

