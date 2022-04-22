Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.5% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $70,533,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $18.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $372.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,964. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $398.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

