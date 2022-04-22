Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 473 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,878 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after buying an additional 7,850,030 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,770,000 after buying an additional 341,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,277,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,005,000 after buying an additional 618,905 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.36. 17,690,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,719,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

