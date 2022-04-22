Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 232,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 28,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% in the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC traded down $3.51 on Friday, reaching $204.40. The stock had a trading volume of 250,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.90 and a 200 day moving average of $193.00. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.86 and a twelve month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

