Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 843 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intel by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,204,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,983,805. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $190.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

