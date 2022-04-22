Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,761,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,232. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.