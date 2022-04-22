Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) will post $775.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $780.30 million and the lowest is $770.70 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $725.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

RXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after acquiring an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,623,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXT stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. 6,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,362. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

