Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $518.59 million and approximately $33.20 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.18 or 0.07475005 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,516.13 or 1.00259742 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 298,828,889,687 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

