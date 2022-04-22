Raven Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $791.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $791.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.53 or 0.07400834 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,514.75 or 1.00230527 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00035168 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

