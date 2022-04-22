Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $2.61

Raydium (RAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Raydium coin can now be bought for $2.61 or 0.00006597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $263.08 million and $28.59 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00045928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.26 or 0.07462542 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00039326 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,659.63 or 1.00113708 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 100,672,490 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.