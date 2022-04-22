Raymond James Raises Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$58.50

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$54.50 to C$58.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.53.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$58.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.96. The company has a market cap of C$118.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.31.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.2399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

