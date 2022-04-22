ReapChain Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.06 Million (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $17.18 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ReapChain has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ReapChain

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

