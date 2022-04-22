Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.95

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $37.80, with a volume of 18300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Analysts forecast that Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

About Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

