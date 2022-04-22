REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 191 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.17. 3,129,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,337,928. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.31. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.13.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

