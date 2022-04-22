REDW Wealth LLC Acquires 783 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,957,000 after acquiring an additional 348,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. 736,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.90 and a one year high of $82.63.

