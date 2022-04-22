REDW Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.76. 844,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

