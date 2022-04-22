REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $5.43 on Friday, reaching $206.10. 1,433,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.