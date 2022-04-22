REDW Wealth LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 17,690,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,719,838. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

