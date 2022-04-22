Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.57.

RWT stock opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redwood Trust by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 68,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,979,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Redwood Trust by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

