Rentberry (BERRY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $243.00

Rentberry (BERRY) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Rentberry coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rentberry has a market cap of $135,666.81 and approximately $243.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rentberry

Rentberry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

