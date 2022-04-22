Reviewing Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) & Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Crexendo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crexendo and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus price target of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 121.28%. Given Crexendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -8.70% 0.19% 0.16% Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.11% 13.15% 4.78%

Dividends

Crexendo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Crexendo pays out -15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $28.09 million 2.81 -$2.44 million ($0.13) -27.23 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $112.68 billion 0.94 $8.61 billion $2.80 10.51

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Crexendo. Crexendo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. 61.1% of Crexendo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Crexendo on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Web Services segment provides website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

