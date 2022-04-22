Reviewing Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) & Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Procore Technologies and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procore Technologies -47.53% -28.16% -15.99% Trend Micro 20.11% 18.91% 9.73%

This table compares Procore Technologies and Trend Micro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procore Technologies $514.82 million 13.02 -$265.17 million N/A N/A Trend Micro $1.73 billion 4.41 $349.14 million $2.50 21.73

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Procore Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Procore Technologies and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procore Technologies 0 1 11 0 2.92 Trend Micro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Procore Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $96.18, suggesting a potential upside of 89.45%. Given Procore Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Procore Technologies is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Procore Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Trend Micro shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Procore Technologies (Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc. provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office. The company also provides Resource Management that helps contractors to schedule, track, and forecast labor productivity, enhance time management, communication with workforces, and manage profitability on construction projects; and Financial Management, which provides customers with visibility into the financial health of their individual construction projects and portfolios, as well as facilitates untethered access to financial data, linking the field, and the office in real-time. It serves owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors operating in the commercial, residential, industrial, and infrastructure segments of the construction industry. The company primarily sells subscriptions to access its products on computers, smartphones, and tablets through any web browser or from its mobile application available for iOS and Android platforms through its direct sales team. Procore Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

About Trend Micro (Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products. In addition, the company offers cloud migration, cloud-native app development, cloud operational, data center security, and SaaS application solutions. Further, it provides ICS/OT, connected car, and 5G security solutions, as well as offers ransomware, end-of-support systems, compliance, detection, and response solutions. It serves oil and gas, healthcare, manufacturing, and electric utility industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

