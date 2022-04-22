Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $37.59 million and $83,069.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00034211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

