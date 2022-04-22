RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

NASDAQ RFIL opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 22,258.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RF Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

