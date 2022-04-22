Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 1261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 0.73.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

