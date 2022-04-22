Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.53.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,252,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,917,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion and a PE ratio of -31.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. Roblox has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 67.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 81.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 118.7% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 12.3% during the first quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

