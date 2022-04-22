Rocket Vault (RVF) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.85 or 0.07463058 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,475.14 or 0.99973115 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

