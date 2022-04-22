Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $59.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.27.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

