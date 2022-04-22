ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $8.10 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and $1.32 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011530 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.67 or 0.00235999 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

