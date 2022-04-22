Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $228.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Platforms from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.63.

NASDAQ FB opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $185.58 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.26.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

