Royal Bank of Canada Boosts GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $64.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GTLB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.11.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $48.13 on Monday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,241,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

