Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target to $123.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.60.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $118.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. RLI has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.45.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth $35,853,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RLI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 535.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 181,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,231,000 after acquiring an additional 153,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RLI by 130.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 265,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,032,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

