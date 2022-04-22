Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $136.48

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.48 and traded as high as C$139.89. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$139.01, with a volume of 2,329,554 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$188.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$136.57.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9799998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$832,061.39. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock worth $1,849,173.

About Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

