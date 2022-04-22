Royce & Associates LP Has $88.63 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,938,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,458 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $88,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,259,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,683,000 after buying an additional 50,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 934,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 83,105 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 283,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

