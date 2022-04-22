Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,137,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises approximately 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $94,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Air Lease by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,911,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 336,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 16,854 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 6,334 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:AL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.34. 570,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,835. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.97. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $597.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.32 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.79%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

