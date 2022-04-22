Royce & Associates LP Sells 13,723 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 439,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. Landstar System comprises approximately 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $78,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Landstar System by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.92. 475,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,810. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.12 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on LSTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.77.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

