Royce & Associates LP Sells 18,967 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,967 shares during the period. Valmont Industries accounts for about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $83,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday.

VMI stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.20. 179,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,244. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.17. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

